13 Drugstore Beauty Products Celebrity Makeup Artists Actually Use on Clients

It’s becoming more clear that when it comes to quality beauty products, steeper price points don’t always equate to higher quality formulas, and vice versa. While editorial and celebrity makeup artists with A-list client rosters are certainly expected to use the highest performing products, sometimes drugstore options are favored not only because they perform just as well, but they in fact, actually outperform them. So instead of trying to guess what mainstays are in their highly-curated kits, we went straight to a couple sources.

They include Bree Stanchfield, a Los Angeles-based makeup artist known for her stunning editorial work and creative, painterly flair. Thanks to her background as an esthetician, Stanchfield’s specialty is giving models beach-goddess-level glowing skin, while also keeping their complexion breakout-free. Her client roster includes Sarah Gadon, Maria Bello, and Eileen Kelly just to name a few.

Next, we probed Melina Ruiz to reveal some of the drugstore favorites that she always keeps stocked in her makeup kit arsenal, whether she’s beautifying the faces of celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, Keleigh Sperry, and Zuri Hall or working her wedding-day-beauty magic for brides on their big day. Editorial makeup artist Sienna Gross also shared her go-to drugstore go-tos for keeping models looking flawless on set during long e-commerce shoots in the studio and on location. Read on to find out which under-$15 products they swear by.

NYX Butter Lip Gloss

Melina Ruiz adores this drugstore cult classic for red carpet events, weddings, and editorial shoots. “It has great pigment, it’s hydrating and high-shine without feeling sticky on the lips,” she swoons.

e.l.f Shine Eraser Blotting Sheets

When it comes to touching up extra shine on set, Gross doesn’t believe in shelling out the big bucks on sheets of paper. “It’s completely unnecessary to spend a lot of money on oil blotting papers. I Use these to refresh makeup or prior to touching up,” she says.

NYX Micro Brow Pencil

Stanchfield swears this budget-friendly brow pencil is equally as good as the pricey Brow Wiz by Anastasia Beverly Hills. “You can make the tiniest brow strokes [with this product]! It’s a dupe for a popular Anastasia Beverly Hills pencil, and is just as good.”

L’Oreal Infallible Pro-Matte Liquid Lipstick

For long-wearing lipsticks that won’t crack, cake or feel tight on the lips, Ruiz swears by L’Oreal’s Pro-Matte Liquid lippies. “This is one liquid lipstick that has incredible staying power and feels comfortable on the lips even after the client has been wearing it for hours.”

Formula 10.0.6 Seriously Shine-Free Moisturizer

A flawless base starts with a good moisturizer to prep the skin. Gross loves Formula 10.0.6 mattifying moisturizer because it controls shine and primes the skin. “This moisturizer is my go to for clients with oily skin. It creates a matte finish upon application and works beautifully under any foundation.”

Dr. Bronners Peppermint Lip Balm

Stanchfield loves to prep models lips with this natural lip balm before applying makeup. “It’s subtly minty and hydrating,” she says.

L’Oreal Voluminous Mascara

Gross dubs this best-selling mascara a “pro-staple,” for its magical powers of adding major volume without the spider-lash effect. “This formula creates long, lush, rich black lashes. Try using it with a fan brush for a more natural, clump free look,” she advises.

Revlon Colorstay Skinny Liquid Eyeliner in Mahogany Flame

Another long-wearing product that lasts through long photo shoots and award shows, Ruiz swears by this drugstore liquid liner. “This eye liner is a staple in my kit. I love to use this bronze liquid liner instead of black on models to make their eye color pop without looking harsh. The applicator is also incredibly thin, which allows for easy and quick application when you’re pressed for time on set.”

Simple Kind to Skin Facial Wipes

Facial wipes are great for quickly cleansing a client’s skin for makeup prep or handing out to models post-photoshoot. Stanchfield loves Simple’s Sensitive Skin wipes because they work on all skin types.”They’re the absolute best for sensitive skin!”

Ardell Lash Trios

To create her signature glam eye looks on set, Gross’s go-to are the Ardell Lash Trios because they “create the most fluttery, flirty lashes [and] are more comfortable than a strip.”

