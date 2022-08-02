6 Drugstore Items That Live Rent-Free In My Makeup Pouch—Including a Mascara I’ve Used For Years

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I’ve spent countless hours walking through the aisles of my local CVS’s beauty section. Listen, I grew up on Maybelline, L’Oreal, Covergirl, and even Rimmel London—and I loved every single second of it. Swapping lip gloss shades on my wrist while scoping out the next best contour stick. Even sometimes I left it to chance and chose to go with a product simply because of its pretty packaging aesthetic. Guilty.

But throughout the years, with the light of social media and of course, personal trial and error, I’ve found myself going back to my roots and indulging in the magic of drugstore beauty. We all know that if you’re looking for an affordable version of your favorite high-end product, chances are the internet has already done its research for you.

As for me, I can only attest to the drugstore beauty finds that now live rent-free in my makeup pouch after years of scoping out the drugstore scene—both virtually and IRL. Oh, and also somehow made it through my high school phase of two-shades-too-light foundation. I’d call that remarkable.

Below, indulge into the world of six drugstore makeup products that will not only save you some hard earned cash but will also give you a flawless finish.

Coty Airspun Translucent Loose Face Powder

She’s lightweight, comes in six shades and smells like fresh out the dryer cotton linen. The brand coins this loose face powder as “beauty’s best kept secret since 1935.” It comes with a powder puff applicator (real vintage I’d say,) and can be used to set the face and bake whilst contouring as well.

L’Oreal Paris Telescopic Mascara in Shade Carbon Black

A smudge-proof mascara that takes your lashes to new lengths. It has an ultra-slim spoolie brush that glides smoothly onto the lash while adding all the volume as well. Clump-free, and unlike no other, I’ve been using this mascara since the beginning of my makeup days.

Maybelline Lifter Lip Gloss With Hyaluronic Acid

I have to give it to the internet on this one. Shade Topaz is the exact replica of my favorite Fenty Lip Gloss. Given its hyaluronic component, the Maybelline Lifter Gloss plumps the lips without the tingle and redness that not everyone (including myself) is a fan of.

Milani Baked Blush

She’s not just pretty to look at. The Milani Baked Blush flushes the apple of the cheekbones with a pop of pigmented color while adding some highlight to the skin as well.

Wet n Wild Photo Focus Foundation Stick

From the beginning of my contour days, I looked to a foundation stick for smooth and precise application. My drugstore contour favorite has to go to the Wet n Wild Photo Focus Foundation Stick. It has a creamy formula that comes in 21 shades for various skin tones.

Physicians Formula #InstaReady Setting Spray

The Physicians Formula #InstaReady Setting Spray is truly versatile. I hydrate and prime the skin prior to makeup application with this product and can be used as the last step in your makeup routine as well to set the look in place. Long lasting and leaves you photo ready without oxidation of any products layered underneath.