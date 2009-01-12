Drew Barrymore’s Sexy Makeover

Despite predictions of celebrities going for subdued looks at the Golden Globes, the red carpet sparkled more than ever before. Drew Barrymore wins the prize for biggest breakout beauty makeover.

Drew Barrymore channels Marilyn Monroe’s look–and flirty attitude–

at this years Golden Globes Vince Bucci/WireImage.com

Gone is Drew’s low-key, sometimes even grungy look for a head-to-toe glamorous Marilyn Monroe look. Her new rumpled hairstyle, platinum blonde hair color and baby doll pink lips have catapulted her to sex-kitten status.

Drew Barrymore used to keep her look under the trendsetting radar with long dark locks and barely-there makeup. Credits l to r: Franco Almazan/Retna UK retna Ltd/Retna UK, John Spellman/Retna, Andrew Marks/Retna Ltd. Andrew Marks/Retna Ltd., RD/ Leon / Retna Digital

Now That’s a Makeover!

