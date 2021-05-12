Drew Barrymore Loves Mario Badescu’s Pore Clearing Face Mask

Even before she had her own talk show, Drew Barrymore was low-key one of our favorite low beauty influencers. Seriously! She told us all about her favorite line-smoothing serum and ultra-hydrating hand masks. Now, Barrymore is revealing her love for a Mario Badescu mask. The actress and host said on her show last week that this face mask “literally blew her away.” Well, okay!

Barrymore’s skin is glowing on the set of her show so we’re going to listen to her advice when it comes to skincare. Still, this mask is best for oily and/or acne-prone skin. It’s made with sulfur and zinc oxide to target congested areas and dry up any breakouts that have already come to the surface. It also contains calamine to eliminate any excess oils, as well as cucumber extract for a cooling, soothing feel.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

“The second I saw the results, I thought ‘I gotta bring this to the news desk,'” Barrymore said on the show. “One of the reasons that I loved it is I have visible pores and there’s a lot of controversies where people say if you’ve got an open poor it ain’t never closing. So, what do you do from there?”

She continues explaining how it pulls impurities from her skin and her pores were “visibly gone.” Well, she’s partially right. Your pores don’t actually open and close. But you can reduce the look of them so it will feel like you’re basically poreless. Removing congestion can help.

Keep this mask on for about 15-20 minutes 2-3 times a week for serious congestion. If you tend to get dry on some areas of your face, you can also use it as more of a spot treatment and just apply a thin layer where you break out. Those with dry and/or sensitive skin might like the brand’s Healing & Soothing Mask ($20 at Ulta) instead.