Rumor: Drew Barrymore Is Launching A Makeup Line At Wal-Mart

Drew Barrymore is getting into the beauty business — and not just as a pretty face. The 37-year-old actress is rumored to be creating a makeup line for Wal-Mart, WWD reports. Drew has been a CoverGirl since 2007, but with her contract ending this January, it seems she’s eager to dive even deeper into the creative and business sides of the cosmetics market. We just hope her line reflects the sunny, California cool girl personality we’ve come to love.

When her line does debut, Drew won’t be the first celebrity to launch a drugstore beauty brand. Salma Hayek created her Nuance line of cosmetics and skin care exclusively for CVS last year. And Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen also sold their own tween-targeted cosmetics and clothes at Wal-Mart before going decidedly more upscale with their luxury brand, The Row.

Would you buy Drew Barrymore-branded makeup?