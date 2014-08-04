Beauty Buzz: Drew Barrymore to Launch Flower Fragrances, Tara Reid to Launch a Shark Scent, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Drew Barrymore is entering the fragrance game with three new scents for her Flower Beauty line. [WWD]

2. Did you know that your antibiotic acne treatments could actually be impacting your health? Learn how. [Daily Makeover]

3. In the perfumes to top all celebrity perfumes, Tara Reid has created “Shark” because well, Sharknado. [The Cut]

4. In stunning news for Game of Thrones fans, Kit Harington has cut his hair. Sorry, folks. [Racked]

5. Kim Kardashian has been spotted out without makeup – maybe she forgot how to contour? NEVER. [People]