Drew Barrymore’s New Textured Bob

We love Drew Barrymore at Daily Makeover HQ for her vivacious variation when it comes to hairstyles. This does-it-all Hollywood big shot boasted a bevy of wild looks in 2009, but we’re happy that she’s ending with a totally cute, textured versatile bob. Let’s take a quick look at the evolution of Drew’s mane since the beginning of the year, ‘kay?

Credit: Vince Bucci/WireImage.com

First, there was her Marilyn moment (some critics may refer to it as a fauxment) at the Golden Globes in January. This look is all about exaggerated volume combined with a perky length.

Credit: Sara De Boer / Retna Ltd.

In April, Drew channeled famed French bombshell Brigitte Bardot at the Los Angeles premiere of Grey Gardens with her side part and volume at the crown. Sexily tousled bedheady strands complete the “voulez-vous” look.

Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

To promote her flick Whip It, Drew drummed up some controversy with her two-toned bob. It’s certainly edgy (a look Drew typically does well), but the effect was much less ombre as it was blonde-hair-dipped-in-shoe-polish. We do, however, love the cut, piece-y texture and color (well, the top three-quarters of it).

Credit: George Napolitano/FilmMagic

Lastly, Drew ends the year on a follicular high note with her honey-blonde bob that has a softly-tousled texture. The sunny shade compliments her skin tone and the cut emphasizes her bone structure. It’s a ‘do that a real gal could rock easily. We love this look!

Contributed by: Senior Beauty Editor Amber Katz