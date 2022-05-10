Drew Barrymore Has JLo Hair Now & Even She Can’t Believe It

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Drew Barrymore has always had great hair. Currently, she rocks undone waves in a gorgeous copper color. In the ’90s, she was a hair icon with her blonde bobs and baby bangs. Now, as of this week, Barrymore’s hair looks a lot like Jennifer Lopez’s — and for good reason. She got a makeover from Lopez’s hairstylist, Chris Appleton, as well as makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury. Yes, the Charlotte Tilbury!

The reason for the makeover? Well, Barrymore and Tilbury have known each other for more than 20 years. The old friends got together to glam 25 teachers who couldn’t deserve it more. “For me, makeup and hair have never been about vanity,” Barrymore says. “It’s about empowerment.” Of course, they had to give the talk show host the same treatment. Does she need it? Of course not. Is it really fun? YES.

Tilbury gave Barrymore a soft pink eye, tons of lashes and the iconic Pillow Talk lip.

When it was time for hair, Appleton braided Barrymore’s strands into a sleek bun and applied a golden brown wig that looks a lot like JLo’s hair. The blonde money piece highlights brighten Barrymore’s face and the waist length makes her look so extra — in the best way possible. A few curls with a curling iron, a black suit with sexy lace peeking out and she was transformed.

“Look at me! I keep walking past a mirror and being like, who is that?” Barrymore said to her studio audience. She shares the stage with the 25 teachers who also got makeovers. “I just thank you because this is so meaningful for me to be a part of this Mega Makeover Hour with you guys, thank you,” Barrymore says to the teachers. “Really and truly.”

Watch her entire makeover with Appleton and Tilbury, above.