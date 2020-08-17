Drew Barrymore Is ‘Obsessed’ With This $5 Shampoo and Now I Have to Try It

Although she’s been a celebrity since she was literally a child, Drew Barrymore is our frugal queen when it comes to beauty. She’s recently taken to her Instagram to share products she loves during what she calls #BeautyJunkieWeek.The newest recommendation? Barrymore loves Garnier shampoo—a specific shampoo and conditioner from the Whole Blends line, in fact. “Holy cow this is the best shampoo, I am obsessed,” she wrote on Instagram.

Barrymore shared a photo of herself holding up Garnier Whole Blends Legendary Olive Replenishing Shampoo and Conditioner. They both retail for less than $5! “I got this because my daughter’s name is Olive,” she writes. “And it turns out that I am in love.” The actress notes that the affordable find is “basically sold everywhere.” She adds: “This is my hair straight out of shower with zero product or fuss. And I am very happy with the results. It also comes in massive amounts of scents.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The Garnier Whole Blends line is a silicone-free and paraben-free, nourishing formula for dry hair. It contains virgin-pressed olive oil and olive leaf extract for hydrated and strong strands. It’s pretty popular considering it’s sold out in multiple retailers. This isn’t the first affordable product Barrymore has recommended. She also turned us onto the Aveeno Repairing Cica Hand Mask which costs just $4. Of course, she also loves luxe skin care like Sunday Riley’s Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment ($85 at Ulta). We love a high-low routine.