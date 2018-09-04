Drew Barrymore Just Launched Flower Beauty’s First-Ever Skin Care Product

What better way to start a new month and season than with something sparkly and skin-friendly? Drew Barrymore, seasoned Hollywood vet and Flower Beauty founder just–as in today–launched the brand’s first-ever skin care product. And no surprise here: it’s out of this world…kind of.

View this post on Instagram The astronomical reveal we’ve all been waiting for is here! Introducing Supernova Celestial Skin Elixir. Be prepared to enhance your skin’s natural radiance. 💫 💫💫 Available only @ultabeauty and online in #linkinbio #FLOWERBeauty #Supernova A post shared by FLOWER Beauty (@flowerbeauty) on Sep 4, 2018 at 7:14am PDT

Here are the fast facts. It’s called Supernova Celestial Skin Elixir. The brand’s site describes it as “wonder in a bottle” and we have a feeling it’s because the tiny bottle packs a very large punch. There’s a blend of six different antioxidant-rich oils, including Kukiu Nut Oil, jojoba seed oil and Camellia seed oil. All of these are infused together in a lightweight, gel-to-oil formula that also includes teeny, pearlescent pigments to brighten up the face.

Although it appears to be meant as a smoothing primer under your makeup, we have a feeling this would probably look amazing on bare skin, too. And if that weren’t enough, its formula is also vegan, so you know your skin is getting the healthy goodness it needs.

For just $16–a mere fraction of some other makeup primers–we’d say this is definitely worth test-driving. You can purchase online only at Ulta or Flower Beauty‘s website right now.