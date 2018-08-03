Drew Barrymore’s Flower Beauty Just Launched Fragrances for Less Than $20

Some say you’re never fully dressed without a fragrance (or a smile). Like a classic red lipstick or little red dress, it’s one of those “signatures” we’re constantly keeping an eye out for and willing to splurge on if we deem it necessary. Of course, we also agree that a lower price tag never hurt and for that reason, we’re giving all the glory to Drew Barrymore, who just added fragrance to her Flower Beauty empire.

The “Pretty Deadly” collection is composed of three scents, all of which combine floral and spicy scents into either a body mist of eau de parfum. Because they’re in the same scent families, but also carry three very distinct smells, you can have fun mixing and matching them. The best part is the price tag, of course. The body mists are only $10 and the EDP run just $5 more. Shop all of them below.

Pretty Deadly Jasmin Venom EDP, $15 at Flower Beauty

Pretty Deadly Jasmin Venom Body Mist, $10 at Flower Beauty

Pretty Deadly Narcissus Fatale EDP, $15 at Flower Beauty

Pretty Deadly Narcissus Fatale Body Mist, $10 at Flower Beauty

Pretty Deadly Lethal Oleander EDP, $15 at Flower Beauty

Pretty Deadly Lethal Oleander Body Mist, $10 at Flower Beauty