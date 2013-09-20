How to Copy Drew Barrymore’s Frosty Blue Eye Makeup

The temps may still be up this month, but after seeing Drew Barrymore’s frosty blue eye makeup last night, we’re ready for the cold. At the New York City Ballet 2013 Fall Gala, the actress outlined her eyes with a gorgeous frosty blue liner. The color was bright enough to make her green irises pop, but subtle enough that anyone can pull it off.

We don’t know the exact shade she used, but we’re guessing Blue Lagoons from the Flower Shadow Play Eye Shadow Quad ($9.98, walmart.com). Use an eye liner brush to draw precise lines of color around the eyes. For even easier application, use Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick in Iced Blue ($28, bobbibrowncosmetics.com). The stick’s tip is the exact size of the line you want around the eye.

Read more: Apply Mascara First, and More Backwards Makeup Tricks That Really Work