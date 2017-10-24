StyleCaster
Share

Drew Barrymore’s New Brand Includes Millennial Pink Hair Tools

What's hot
StyleCaster

Drew Barrymore’s New Brand Includes Millennial Pink Hair Tools

by
Drew Barrymore’s New Brand Includes Millennial Pink Hair Tools
5 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Drew Barrymore‘s wildly popular Flower Beauty brand is probably on your list of drugstore must-haves. Now, the actress-turned-beauty entrepreneur is tiptoeing into the hair care realm.

Today marks the launch of Dear Drew, an Amazon-exclusive brand that Barrymore hopes will “provide positive inspiration and a grounding voice to all women.”

MORE: The Smart Way to Shop Amazon’s Enormous Beauty Section

Although the crux of it is affordable fashion (ranging from $$28-$248), there’s also a small batch of hair tools just begging to sit on your vanity.

For starters, they’re millennial pink, also known as the shade we can’t escape in 2017. And although the prices are a lot bigger than the ones we’re used to seeing on Flower Beauty items, they’re actually quite reasonable for quality hot tools.

MORE: Drew Barrymore’s Unwaxed Eyebrows are Relatable as Hell

With the holiday season looming near and an Amazon Prime membership on deck, we’re pretty sure at least one person on your shopping list would appreciate any of these items. Take a closer look at them, ahead.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 5
STYLECASTER | Dear Drew Hair Tools | Curling Iron
Dear Drew 'You Are Playful' Ceramic Curling Iron

Dear Drew 'You Are Playful' Ceramic Curling Iron

Available on Amazon

Photo: Dear Drew
STYLECASTER | Dear Drew Hair Tools | Ceramic Dryer
Dear Drew 'You Are Powerful' Ionic Ceramic Dryer

Dear Drew 'You Are Powerful' Ionic Ceramic Dryer

Available on Amazon

Photo: Dear Drew
STYLECASTER | Dear Drew Hair Tools | Styling Brush
Dear Drew 'You Are Effortless' Ceramic Brush

Dear Drew 'You Are Effortless' Ceramic Brush

Available on Amazon

STYLECASTER | Dear Drew Hair Tools | Styling Iron
Dear Drew 'You Are Sleek' Ceramic Styling Iron

Dear Drew 'You Are Sleek' Ceramic Styling Iron

Available on Amazon

Photo: Dear Drew
STYLECASTER | Dear Drew Hair Tools | Travel Dryer
Dear Drew 'You Are Adventurous' Travel Dryer

Dear Drew 'You Are Adventurous' Travel Dryer

Available on Amazon

Photo: Dear Drew

Next slideshow starts in 10s

20 Healthy Seasonal Pastas to Dish Out This Fall

20 Healthy Seasonal Pastas to Dish Out This Fall
  • STYLECASTER | Dear Drew Hair Tools | Curling Iron
  • STYLECASTER | Dear Drew Hair Tools | Ceramic Dryer
  • STYLECASTER | Dear Drew Hair Tools | Styling Brush
  • STYLECASTER | Dear Drew Hair Tools | Styling Iron
  • STYLECASTER | Dear Drew Hair Tools | Travel Dryer
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share