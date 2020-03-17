Drew Barrymore’s Handling Self-Care and Spring Cleaning With This $4 Hand Mask

Stars are apparently, actually, just like us. Many of us are at home self-distancing now thanks to Coronavirus concerns (stay home if you’re able!), which means working from home and probably a lot of cleaning, too. That can leave your hands as dry as the desert. Drew Barrymore’s Aveeno Repairing Cica Hand Mask just might be the solution to those concerns. The actress and armchair beauty influencer has been showing off her favorite products during what she calls “Beauty Junkie Week.” Of course, we get a sneak peek at her upcoming Flower Beauty launches, but also some of her others favorites.

“We are doing dishes with Aveeno hand gloves on,” she says. She goes on to show how she deep cleaned out her trash can and her daughter’s bathtub. She takes the gloves off and her hands look smooth and soft—not dry. “Clean and moisturized,” she finishes. “That’s what I call a two-for.”

The gloves in question contain shea butter and moisturizing prebiotic oat. The paraben and fragrance-free formula doesn’t drip out of the gloves so you can go about your chores while wearing them. Aveeno promises intensely moisturized and soothed skin in 10 minutes. Score one for online ordering.

These hydrating hand masks aren’t the only beauty products the actress has been loving lately. She also spoke about her love for Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment ($85 at Ulta), which she says makes her see a “huge difference in brightening and tightening and youthening of my skin.” She’s also into Caudalie Purifying Mask ($39 at Sephora) for breakouts, Tweezerman scissors for trimming her nose hairs (we love her) and her own Flower Beauty Petal Pout Lip Mask ($9.99 at Ulta).

We think we’ve found our new favorite beauty vlogger.

