How to Match Your Dress to Your Hairstyle for Prom Night

Prom season is upon us, the clock is ticking to make plans for the big night, and now’s the time to start finalizing your look for the occasion—which includes prom hair, of course. Besides finding the dress and the date, your prom night hairstyle is one of the most important elements to think about—and matching your hairstyle with your dress is something you need to take into consideration. You know the look you choose will be immortalized on Instagram, so it’s pretty much essential to take the necessary measures for choosing the best hair possible.

In an effort to make things easier on you, we’ve put together a guide for how to match the style of your prom dress to your hairstyle for the evening. We want to help you avoid the mistake of wearing a one shoulder dress with side-swept waves or a ball gown with pin straight hair.

Originally published March 2013. Updated April 2017.