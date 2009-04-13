StyleCaster
Dress Yourself in Sisley’s New Scents

We dream all winter of wearing our favorite summer dress, and now Sisley has the perfect perfume to go with it. French cosmetics brand Sisley is introducing a trio of fragrances inspired by imaginary summer dresses.

Each scent has is meant to embody it’s own frock: Eau de Sisley 1 is a dress made of sunshine, Eau de Sisley 2 is a dress of white flowers, and Eau de Sisley 3 is a low-cut dress. The scents are meant to be “gay and fresh…sunny and bubbly” and include floral and citrus top notes- perfect for summer.

The fragrances hit the Bon Marche and Harrod’s first, but we can get them stateside in April.

