The Most Dramatic Celebrity Hair Makeovers of All Time

Some of the greatest eras in Hollywood aren’t marked by films, music, or television. Sometimes, the earmarks of these legendary periods are unforgettable celebrity hairstyles. Over the years, we’ve witnessed innumerable celebrities pull off makeovers that not only shifted the trajectory of their careers but inspired long-running trends as well.

And with another Fashion Month behind us and the rest of awards season ahead, we can’t think of a better time to recall the most dramatic ones in recent history. From Halle Berry’s game-changing pixie cut to Emma Stone’s platinum blonde surprise, these are the most unforgettable hair makeovers of all time.