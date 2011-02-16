Dramatic Eyes & Big Hair At 3.1 Phillip Lim & Marchesa

After a spring season full of “natural beauty” (as in, these models are gorgeous and all they need is dewy skin and we can send them on their way), it’s pretty refreshing to be surrounded by high drama looks and bold colors this season. Not that we aren’t huge fans of the au natural look we’re just wise enough to know that it’s a bit harder to pull off than it seems.

After seeing bright colors on the eyelids of models at Thakoon, Derek Lam and Jason Wu, we were pleasantly surprised to see greens used on the eyes at 3.1 Phillip Lim, and reds at Marchesa. The makeup looks were also supplemented by substantial hairstyles, another beauty bonus. Flip through the slideshow above for more details about each look.

Photos Courtesy of Rachel Adler