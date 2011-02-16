Dramatic Eyes & Big Hair At 3.1 Phillip Lim & Marchesa

After a spring season full of “natural beauty” (as in, these models are gorgeous and all they need is dewy skin and we can send them on their way), it’s pretty refreshing to be surrounded by high drama looks and bold colors this season. Not that we aren’t huge fans of the au natural look we’re just wise enough to know that it’s a bit harder to pull off than it seems.
After seeing bright colors on the eyelids of models at Thakoon, Derek Lam and Jason Wu, we were pleasantly surprised to see greens used on the eyes at 3.1 Phillip Lim, and reds at Marchesa. The makeup looks were also supplemented by substantial hairstyles, another beauty bonus. Flip through the slideshow above for more details about each look.
Photos Courtesy of Rachel Adler
For Marchesa's presentation, lead stylist Renato Campora for Fekkai created a Flemanco dancer inspired hairstyle. With a strong center part he pulled the hair back into a low ponytail with lots of texture.
Campora also mentioned that he wanted to keep the style high on the neck due to the silhouette of the clothing.
Thalia Holbrook for Le Metier de Beaute wanted to create a "lived in" look for the Marchesa woman. She applied a red blush across the eyelids and a dusty pink blush on the cheeks.
Holbrook took the same blush that was on the lids and patted it across the lips to complete the feminine look.
At 3.1 Phillip Lim, Lisa Butler for NARS was inspired by a lake surrounded by a lush forest from Phillip Lim's inspiration board, so she swept two different green shadows over the entire eye area, up into the brows.
Butler followed by lining the inner rim of the eye with a green liner as well to finish the look, and then added a beige lipstick. For the skin she simply made sure to take all of the red out, since the green eyes would be sure to enhance any redness.
For the nails, Angi Wingle from CND created a half moon manicure with Midnight Sapphire on the tip and Desert Suede as the base.
Odile Gilbert for Kerastase created a slicked back "mini chignon" on the top half of the head, and then used a three prong iron to add curls for a "romantic, long style."