12 Mesmerizing Makeup Products Birthed By Drag Queens

Almost every major makeup trick we do on the daily came from drag queens. From cut creases, to baking to contouring and highlighting, it’s all drag queen makeup straight from the community. It would make perfect sense these same performers whose skills we covet would launch their own makeup line. Considering there have been more than 12 seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, we’re surprised more don’t have full-on collections.

Though many drag queens have done makeup collaborations with beauty brands, including Alyssa Edwards for Anastasia Beverly Hills, there are only a handful with their own brands. But these lines are worth taking a second look at. As expected, they include all the glitter, shimmer and high-shine impactful color you could possibly want. If anyone knows glitter, it’s drag queens.

In addition to bright colors, natural hues and dramatic deep shades, each product in these four lines have the kind of cheeky names that will make you LOL when you’re applying them. You’ve got Trixie Mattel’s Girl On Girl and Side Chick blush, Kim Chi’s Diamond Sharts, Miss Fame‘s Fame Whore lipstick and Willam’s Blueballs Glitter Gelly. There’s nothing boring about any of these collections.

Learn about each queen and shop their lines just in time for LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Trixie Cosmetics

Brian Michael Firkus is the singer, actor and “Skinny Legend” known as Trixie Mattel. After competing in season 7 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, he won season 3 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. Trixie is known for his exaggerated Barbie-style makeup with larger-than-life lashes, contoured cheeks and bright pink lips. His Trixie Cosmetics makeup line is small but mighty with multiple shapes of glitter, as well as a blush-and-highlight palette.

Sprinkles Hair and Body Glitter

Apply one of these nine bold shades, including the unicorn-shaped Pony Up, to your hair and body with glitter glue to dance the night away.

Sparkles Eye-Safe Cosmetics Glitter

Don’t forget your eyes! Add an eye-safe glitter in six shades, including the strawberry-colored 1969.

Summer of Love Blush Palette

This vegan blush and highlighter palette includes three buildable shades: Side Chick (a magenta), Girl on Girl (a mid-pink) and After School Special (a shell with violet tilt).

KimChi Chic Beauty

Sang-Young Shin became a fan-favorite when he made the top three in season 8 of RuPaul’s Drag Race as Kim Chi. He was the first Korean-American contestant on the show and allegedly the first Korean-American drag queen on TV ever. Kim Chi has described his beauty looks as an anime character or a “bionic doily.” Kim Chi’s makeup brand is the most fleshed-out of the bunch, most likely thanks to Tony Ko, the founder of NYX Professional Makeup. Ko launched Bespoke Beauty Brands last year and Kim Chi’s brand is her first venture. KimChi Chic Beauty consists of concealer, setting powder and setting spray, eyeshadow, palettes, lip gloss, as well as merch.

PotDe Creme

For smudge-proof, high-impact color without any fallout, we love PotDe Creme shimmery cream eyeshadow—especially in Amethyst.

High Key Gloss

This non-sticky, high-shine gloss comes in 16 gorgeous shades, including Peach Pink.

Rainbow Sharts Palette

This colorful palette contains 10 matte shades and eight metallic hues for infinite possibilities. The packaging features three exclusive cartoons by the artist Ketnipz.

Miss Fame Beauty

Kurtis Dam-Mikkelsen is a model, makeup artist and recording artist that goes by the drag name Miss Fame. He was a contestant on RuPaul Drag Race season 7, and went on to become a spokesmodel for L’Oréal Paris. Miss Fame was the first drag artist ever to walk the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival in 2016. His line is as pro as you would expect from the MUA with vibrant cream lipstick, glitter and an eyeshadow palette.

LipVoyeur Crème Lipstick

This ultra-pigmented lipstick leaves lips glossy thanks to avocado oil. We especially love this cool red in The Other Woman.

Experimental Glitter

This iridescent lavender glitter, in On Top, adds a blue shift to any surface.

Under My Skin Eyeshadow Palette

This 10-pan palette includes mattes, glitters and metallics for every mood.

Suck Less Face & Body

Willam Belli, known just as Willam, competed in season 4 of RuPaul Drag Race but that’s probably not the only place you’ve seen his face. Willam is a talented singer/songwriter and actor, starring in TV shows including Nip/Tuck and EastSiders, as well as making a cameo in A Star Is Born alongside Lady Gaga. His makeup line includes high-impact lipstick, glitter and unique false eyelashes you won’t find anywhere else.

Glitter Gelly

Apply this chunky glitter all over your face and body (just be careful around your eyes). There are four shades to choose from, including Blueballs.

301&Done Lash

These human hair lashes are not for the faint of heart.

Lip Varnish

This high-pigment lipstick dries down but looks seriously glossy. Puss is the perfect mid-pink hue.