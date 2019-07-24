Dr. Pimple Popper’s SLMD Skincare Just Launched at Target

As if you needed another reason for a Target run, there’s a new (well, new to Target) skincare line there you might want to take a second look at. Dr. Pimple Popper’s SLMD Skincare line is now available at the retail giant. So, if you’re a fan of dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee (you know, her real name), and her gross-but-amazing pimple-popping videos, now you can get a little of Dr. Lee at home. The seven-piece line is chock full of acne-busting ingredients such as salicylic and glycolic acid. That way, your skin will look so good, you won’t need to see Dr. Lee. (Except, we want to anyway.)

A few years ago, Dr. Lee launched SLMD Skincare, which made total sense considering her brand is all about pimples. But it’s not like she can make house calls to all of us who would die for her expertise. Instead, you can pick up one of her products or the entire acne system. Below, a quick breakdown of what you can shop at Target now.

Salicylic Acid Cleanser

Salicylic acid and allantoin work to exfoliate skin and unclog pores.

$24.99 at Target

Daily Moisturizer with SPF

This everyday lotion and lightweight and oil-free so it won’t clog your pores.

$29.99 at Target

Salicylic Acid Spot Treatment

This spot treatment uses two percent salicylic acid to reduce inflammation and clear up whiteheads and blackheads.

$24.99 at Target

Salicylic Acid Body Spray

With a 360-degree nozzle, this body spray makes it super easy to target those annoying breakouts that can pop up on your back and shoulders.

$37.99 at Target

Glycolic Acid Body Scrub

Glycolic acid and lactic acid works to exfoliate skin and remove the dead cells that can cause body breakouts.

$34.99 at Target

Glycolic Acid Body Lotion

Glycolic acid works to resurface the skin and shea butter replenishes moisture.

$34.99 at Target

Acne Systems Kit

Banish breakouts with this four-step system designed by Dr. Lee. It includes salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, retinol and vitamin C.

$49.99 at Target

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.