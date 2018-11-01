How to Get a Free Dr. Pimple Popper Product on Election Day

Election Day is rapidly approaching (November 6), and Dr. Sandra Lee (a.k.a. Dr. Pimple Popper) has a pretty sweet deal for those who actually make it to the polls.

From now until the 7th, post a picture on Instagram of yourself with your “I Voted” sticker or of you in line at the polls with the hashtag #MySkinMyVote and tag @slmdskincare.

Important caveat or you’ll miss out: your profile must be public so their team can see your post. Once you’ve shared evidence that you cast a ballot, you’ll receive a code that grants you a free moisturizer. The only question remaining is, “which one do you get?”

You can look forward your very own SLMD Moisturizer with SPF 15, a daily moisturizer that normally retails for $30. What you should know is that it’s a two-in-one moisturizer and sunscreen that, when received after voting, will make your skin and your civic duty feel fulfilled. Okay, so it does a little more than that.

Its five main ingredients are heavy-hitters in the skin care world and carry a slew of benefits. Allantoin provides moisture, green tea extract delivers antioxidants, vitamin E blocks free radicals (aka unstable molecules that can damage skin cells), vitamin c which brightens and the probiotic beta glucan for protection from the elements. In short: it packs quite the punch.

The offer ends on Nov. 7, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. No matter your views, everyone can agree that voting is important, and voting and receiving free skincare is a no-brainer. Just do it!