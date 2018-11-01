How to Get a Free Dr. Pimple Popper Product on Election Day

Election Day is rapidly approaching (November 6), and Dr. Sandra Lee (a.k.a. Dr. Pimple Popper) has a pretty sweet deal for those who actually make it to the polls.
From now until the 7th, post a picture on Instagram of yourself with your “I Voted” sticker or of you in line at the polls with the hashtag #MySkinMyVote and tag @slmdskincare.
Important caveat or you’ll miss out: your profile must be public so their team can see your post. Once you’ve shared evidence that you cast a ballot, you’ll receive a code that grants you a free moisturizer. The only question remaining is, “which one do you get?”
Next Tuesday is #ElectionDay and we’re here to encourage you to cast your vote in the midterm elections. We hope you feel empowered and confident in the choices you make for your skin health, and we want to remind you that your power of choice goes far beyond skincare. Own that power because it’s your skin, your vote, and no matter who you are, your voice MATTERS. Post a selfie in line at the polls or with your snazzy “I Voted” sticker in your feed and we’ll send you a special code for a free Daily Moisturizer - just be sure to tag us @slmdskincare and use the hashtag #MySkinMyVote 🇺🇸 Will you be voting?! . . *Open only to US residents 18 years or older, ends 11/7/18 at 11:59pm PST. Profile must be on public view*
You can look forward your very own SLMD Moisturizer with SPF 15, a daily moisturizer that normally retails for $30. What you should know is that it’s a two-in-one moisturizer and sunscreen that, when received after voting, will make your skin and your civic duty feel fulfilled. Okay, so it does a little more than that.
Its five main ingredients are heavy-hitters in the skin care world and carry a slew of benefits. Allantoin provides moisture, green tea extract delivers antioxidants, vitamin E blocks free radicals (aka unstable molecules that can damage skin cells), vitamin c which brightens and the probiotic beta glucan for protection from the elements. In short: it packs quite the punch.
The offer ends on Nov. 7, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. No matter your views, everyone can agree that voting is important, and voting and receiving free skincare is a no-brainer. Just do it!