Dr. Pimple Popper’s New Blackhead Tool is a Game-Changer

If you’ve ever spent more than five minutes completely engrossed in a zit extraction video, it probably came from Dr. Sandra Lee’s Instagram page. The standout dermatologist, better known as Dr. Pimple Popper, is known for her line of zit zapping tools and now, she’s upped the ante with a true game-changer.

The just-released Blackhead Tweezers are the first of their kind to take the waiting game out of shrinking tiny black dots by allowing you to safely remove them in an instant. At first glance, it looks a lot like the other extraction tools in Lee’s lineup, but this one comes equipped with a tensioned, curved tip that brings you super close to the blemish without damaging the skin.

The key to mastering removal is prepping the skin first. According to the Pimple Popper website, you should start by cleansing the skin and placing a warm, moist towel over the blackhead for 10-15 minutes. While you’re waiting, be sure to disinfect the tool with alcohol. After that, the real fun begins.

“Using the round, curved ends, gently press on each side of the blackhead until it begins to release. Apply slow and even pressure and once you are able to, lightly pinch the tweezers and pull the blacked out from the skin to extract it.”

And if the blackhead is being stubborn, stop immediately to avoid scarring. But if you do succeed in removing it, wipe the area with alcohol after to prevent infection or the growth of another blackhead. You can see the tool in action on Dr. Lee’s Instagram page (above), or buy one for yourself. At just $25, we’d say it’s worth a try.