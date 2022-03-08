Emily Ratajkowski Called This Plumping Skin Serum ‘Delicious’ & It’s More Affordable Than Ever

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

As a shopping editor of a few years, I’ve come to memorize a few celebrity-loved skincare brands with products that are well worth an investment. Among them: Tatcha (Jennifer Aniston, Selena Gomez and Meghan Markle all obsess over the brand), Skinceuticals (Hailey Bieber and practically everyone else loves the vitamin C+E ferulic acid serum) and Dr. Loretta. The latter might be a new name to you. It was to me, too—until Emily Ratajkowski introduced it to me…and the rest of the world.

Decades ago in 2020, the model and author took to Instagram to show off her revamped quarantine skincare routine that she said helped fix her “freaked out” skin. Among the many products included was Dr. Loretta’s Intense Replenishing Serum.

During her IG explanation, she called the plumping serum “delicious.” A high accolade for something that’s not edible.

But, when you check out all that this tiny pink serum can do, you’ll understand why it’s getting such praise. I mean, it hydrates, plumps and brings a dewy glow to your skin all at once—now that’s a trifecta if I’ve ever seen one.

Dr. Loretta Intense Replenishing Serum

Designed to protect your skin from all of the icky pollutants that penetrate it each day, the replenishing serum shields your face from UV rays and other harmful aggressors that it usually comes in contact with. Think of it as a pair of stylish sunglasses for your skin. But, instead of leaving your skin looking dull and pasty, as sunscreens and other pollution protectors so often do, this one uses vitamins and oils to keep it glowing.

“This product is a must-have for dry skin,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “It repaired my moisture barrier and leaves my skin glowing. Truly my favorite skincare product I have ever owned.”

Vitamin F is the star of this serum’s show. It prevents your skin from losing water while other antioxidants and skin lipids work to replenish moisture and bounce to the areas applied.

One reviewer went so far as calling the serum their “holy grail,” adding that it’s the “best serum I’ve ever used in my life. It’s thick and hydrating and doesn’t smell weird or leave my skin feeling sticky. It’s just incredible and my skin loves me so much for it. I use it morning and night.”

Usually, the does-it-all product costs a whopping $70, but thanks to a rare sale at SkinStore, you can get it for 15 percent off. It might not seem like a lot, but Dr. Loretta’s essentials rarely get discounted, so I advise taking advantage of the discount while you can.