This Lip Plumper Sold Out at Sephora—Is it Worth the Hype?

I was obsessed with lip plumper in high school. I’m in my mid-30s so it was all about DuWop’s Lip Venom back in the early-aughts. Since then, brands such as Too Faced, Lipstick Queen and Buxom have come out with their own temporary lip plumping gloss. (All very good, BTW.) When a new one hit Sephora and quickly sold out, I knew I had to try it. Dr. Lara Devgan’s Platinum Lip Plump has really great reviews on TikTok and Instagram but that’s not the only reason why I had to get my hand on this magic-in-a-tube.

I have to thank my mom for this one. She sent me Dr. Lara Devgan’s Instagram a year ago telling me I had to follow this board-certified plastic surgeon out of NYC. Somehow with a Manhattan practice and six children (!), Dr. Devgan was able to launch a medical-grade skincare launch—which just hit Sephora. So if you can’t get to her office for a little nip, tuck and injection, you can at least use her products. These include Peptide Eye Cream ($215 at Sephora), Hyaluronic Serum ($245 at Sephora) and Vitamin C+B+E Ferulic Serum ($145 at Sephora) that cost a pretty penny but so far have 5-star reviews. Oh, and that Platinum Lip Plump.

What drew me to the plumping gloss is how it not only makes lips appear fuller but it also protects the skin with broad-spectrum UVA/UVB SPF 30, as well as mixed molecular weight hyaluronic acid and ceramides. These two ingredients hydrate and nourish the lips and improve softness. But what actually plumps the lips? Well, not irritators that OG lip plumpers had such as cinnamon and menthol that burn like hell. Instead, Dr. Devgan uses niacin (Vitamin B3) to gently vasodilate lip tissue, turning them a pink shade.

Now, I don’t have a lot of lip to work with. I don’t mind the shape of my lips but they are definitely on the thin side. Lip injections are awesome but I’ve always been a bit too big of a baby to get them. The first thing I noticed about Platinum Lip Plump is that it does feel hydrating, like a non-sticky thin gel. I applied a generous amount to my lips, going outside the lip line even though the directions tell you not to. (I’m a rebel.) After about a minute, the tingling starts. It’s not as intense as former lip plumpers but it’s there. It’s totally manageable, though.

After about two minutes, my lips definitely looked fuller and a bit pink.

I checked them out in a different light, too, and was pretty obsessed with the results.

The only bad thing about Platinum Lip Plump is it makes me want to get lip injections for real. Just subtle, natural-looking ones. In the meantime, I’ll apply this whenever I want a little boost. It’s sold out at Sephora right now but you can sign up for when it comes back in stock or check back here. You can also grab it on Dr. Devgan’s website.

