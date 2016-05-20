Dr. Jart’s Water Drop Moisturizer Is Weirdly Fun to Use

The scenario: It’s Saturday night, you’re kind of dressed up, and you take your makeup bag into the bathroom. You dispense a pump of foundation onto your BeautyBlender and start applying, only to realize—what the fuck?—your face is suddenly a palette of white flakes, and your makeup is just chilling on top, refusing to fulfill its glowy, dewy promises. Welcome, friends, to my life.

As someone with epically dry skin and someone who’s pro-foundation, I’m often faced with dry patches that even the most emulsifying moisturizer can’t fix. I’ve tried everything—from the $265-an-ounce stuff and the bottle of cold-pressed avocado oil in my kitchen to off-label uses of eczema cream—and nothing’s eradicated my dryness consistently. So when I heard skin-care brand Dr. Jart was releasing a product that essentially promises to quench your face with straight-up H20, it wasn’t a question of whether I’d try it but rather when I’d be able to coat my entire face with it in the name of research.

Previously only available in Korea (where it’s known as “whitening” moisturizer—common Asian vernacular for skin-brightening), Water Drop Hydrating Moisturizer ($36, at Sephora) claims it contains actual water droplets “that burst instantaneously upon contact with the skin, immediately replenishing moisture levels.” Sweet! I got my hands on the silver tube, marched it home, and got to work.

After tending to my face with the strict regimen I’ve recently adopted through a scientific method called trying every single product under the sun—Dessert Essence’s excellent new Creamy Oil Cleanser ($14.99), Dickinson’s Alcohol Free Hydrating Toner ($6.99), Kate Somerville’s DermalQuench Liquid Lift + Retinol Advanced Resurfacing Treatment ($98, and um, it really works), and Kiehl’s game-changing Dermatologist Solutions Nightly Refining Micro-Peel Concentrate serum ($54)—I squeezed out a nickel-sized amount.

The first thing I noticed was the texture—unlike most moisturizers, this one isn’t thick and white, but slightly gelatinous and milky in color. The next was how I really did experience a slight bursting sensation when patting it onto my face, as if the formula actually broke apart when it hit my skin, which was left feeling slightly damp. Interesting. When I woke up, my skin definitely looked like it did on those rare days when I drank a few liters of water—plumped-up, smooth, and pretty even.

I shoved the other six jars of moisturizer on my nightstand into a drawer and started using Water Drop every single night—so far it’s been about a week and a half—and the results are really, really good likely thanks to centella asiatica extract, the product’s key ingredient, which comes from a medicinal plant native to Asia that’s been used in medicine for hundreds of years to treat hypertrophic wounds, burns, psoriasis, and scleroderma. The ingredient is totally new to me and clearly agrees with my dehydrated skin.

Water Drop also includes plumping superstar hyaluronic acid, as well as antioxidants such as portulaca extracts—a succulent—to calm sensitive skin, and green tea extract to brighten and even tone. What it’s formulated without: parabens, tar, talc, synthetic perfumes, benzophenone-5, triethanolamine, triclosan, mineral oil, sulfate surfactant, and BHT—not-so-great ingredients that so often lurk in heavily hydrating creams.

The bottom line: I’m sticking with it and I’m eager to see how it holds up once my skin adjusts. I’m also fairly certain applying it is more fun than those aforementioned Saturday-night plans, so there’s that.