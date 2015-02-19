How It Works: Dr. Jart+ BB Night Beauty Balm

You know how you see the “bestsellers” and “most popular” products in beauty stores, so you of course scoop them up, but then you realize you have no idea how to work them? In “How It Works,” we’re going to explain to you exactly how to get the best use out of your products, whether they are cult classics or hot off the conveyer belt must-haves. We’ll teach you the basics, as well as a few industry expert tips to make sure you’re getting the most out of everything you buy.

BB creams are pretty much the end-all, be-all when it comes to beauty products that will give you bang for your buck. Often incorporating SPF, moisturizing benefits, and that coveted tint that evens out complexions without leaving skin feeling like it’s being suffocated with product, BB creams’ popularity and accessibility is understood. The one downside to masses of BB products out there (yes, it’s not perfect and even your beloved BB cream has one) is that they might not be the best to wear to bed. While this is lighter than a foundation, most of the creams on the market are specifically for daytime use—i.e. you might not want to hit the sheets before visiting with your cold cream or makeup remover. But now, Dr. Jart+, the company that actually introduced the very first BB cream the the US, has launched a cream that’s made to be worn both in the daytime as well as at night, the Night BB Beauty Balm.

Product Perks:



Like a regular BB cream, this product includes skin brightening ingredients like niacinamide, which is a form of vitamin b3 that could help even out skin tone.

It’s designed to moisturize skin with its nourishing and moisturizing ingredients like moringa extract and also is said to work to firm skin and improve elasticity, therefore including the anti-aging benefit that many BB creams promote.

The product is actually a gel, not a cream, and holds encapsulated breathable pigments. This encapsulated pigment is designed to prevent oxidation, which is sometimes why your foundation turns orange.

While it does provide breathable color in a gel that moisturizes, this product doesn’t include an SPF, so if you’re going out in the daytime and in the sun, you’ll want to add in that step.

How It Works:

As mentioned above, it’s formulated without sunscreen so as not to irritate or clog your pores– so if you’re looking to wear it in the AM, add some SPF first. Apply a portion of the product in your clean hands (it’s recommended to use about a pea-sized) and spread it on your skin with your fingers, blending it in as you would a normal BB cream. The brand explains that the gel, which holds the colorants, provides a lightly tinted and transparent finish—basically what a you’d want out of a BB cream to begin with. While we’re not completely sold on the idea of wearing makeup to bed (as it’s important to cleanse for a night of skin repair), if it happens, this product boasts properties that are said to not suffocate your skin.

Where to Buy: Dr. Jart+ Night BB Beauty Balm, $38, sephora.com

