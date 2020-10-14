This Luxe JLo-Approved Moisturizer Is on Sale for Amazon Prime Day

It’s your last chance to shop Amazon’s big sale, but don’t worry—the deals are still pretty major. Even Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream is on sale for Amazon Prime Day, one of Jennifer Lopez‘s must-have products. ICYMI, her alleged beauty rider leaked last week so we got a look at everything she uses to make her skin and hair look so freaking good all the time. (Plus, a few extras for “AR.” Alex Rodriguez, maybe?) This daytime cream is ultra-hydrating for the winter regardless of your skin type.

If you’re not familiar with Dr. Hauschka products, there’s a good reason JLo includes it in her must-haves. (Plus, it has more than 1,000 4- and 5-star reviews on Amazon.) The brand has been around for more than 50 years and continues to make quality skin care without synthetic fragrances, colors or preservatives. This everyday cream is sensitive skin-friendly and hydrates with the power of plants.

It also contains avocado and rose hip oil to hydrate, condition and nourish the skin, even calming redness and inflammation. The addition of rose petal wax provides a barrier on your skin to lock in that moisture so it really lasts.

While you’re scooping up this JLo-approved moisturizer, don’t forget to check out all the other amazing skin care and beauty deals, including my own must-have hair products. All of this will hold you over until Lopez’s own beauty brand drops—soon!