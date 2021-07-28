Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Fave At-Home Face Peels Are On Major Sale During Nordstrom’s Anniversary Blowout

To say Dr. Dennis Gross’ products have celeb fans would be an understatement. And for good reason. The dermatologist (yes, he’s a real doctor!) creates some of the best skincare you can buy over the counter. Luckily, there’s a Dr. Dennis Gross sale happening right now during Nordstrom’s big blowout. But it won’t last for long.

Olivia Palermo, Chrissy Teigen, Constance Wu and Naomi Campbell all swear by Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley told Net-a-Porter she incorporates the peel pads (yes, the ones on sale) into her nighttime skincare routine. “Every other night before bed, I put a little retinol on my skin, some oil on my body and whatever moisturizer or serums I’m using,” she said. “A couple of times a week, I use Dr. Dennis Gross peel pads. Then I just love to sit down and watch a bit of TV.”

Those exact pads—plus ones for the body!—are included in the Skincare Daily Facial Peel Set. You get a jumbo-size Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Facial Peel (60 applications!) as well as a full-size Alpha Beta Exfoliating Body Treatment (one box with 16 applications). Normally, this would all retail for $266 but it’s a whopping $88 less during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

So, what the heck are these peels? Well, they’re actually two-step anti-aging AHA/BHA peel pads pre-dosed with seven acids. The formula can help reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles, acne scars, pores and excess shine. The pads are pretty strong so you’ll want to test an area of your skin before applying the solution all over your face. Then work your way up to using it every other day or even every day if your skin tolerates it well.

The Alpha Beta Exfoliating Body Treatment is a newer launch from the brand and already becoming a cult favorite. It’s a similar formula with AHAs and BHAs but these work to exfoliate pores and help reduce the look of ingrown hairs, keratosis pilaris, dry skin and body breakouts. Who doesn’t deal with at least some of these things?

You get both of these treatments in one limited-edition kit. We have a feeling this one is going to go quickly as the Nordstrom sale opens up to everyone. Head over to the Nordstrom website to grab your own before its gone.