Dr. Dennis Gross’ New Serum Promises ‘Filler-Like” Results In As Little as 2 Weeks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you feel like virtually everyone in your life is getting Botox and/or filler, you’re not exactly wrong. Recent surveys have shown a surge of women under 45 altering their appearance after Covid-19 lockdowns. (Remember the “Zoom boom?”) While I’m not judging anyone’s choices about their own bodies (you do you!) there are topical anti-aging options out there that could be cheaper and easier to try first, like Dr. Dennis Gross’ new DermInfusions Fill + Repair Serum. The brand promises “filler-like” effects in 2-4 weeks. Here’s the deal.

Most people experience some volume loss in their face around their mid-20s, which can eventually lead to fine lines, wrinkles and sagging skin. You might start to see expression lines, elevens, crow’s feet — signs of this volume loss. Now, there’s nothing wrong with aging. In fact, we’re lucky to get to age. But if there’s something on your face that bothers you, a topical treatment can help.

There are all types of anti-aging skincare treatments but Dr. Dennis Gross chose to tackle volume loss to decrease the look of those fine lines, wrinkles and crepey skin. They did so by creating a 3-dimensional topical solution to plump, fill, firm and repair skin. The brand is calling it “MicroCelle Delivery” that infuses skin with four weights of hyaluronic acid, a concentrated complex of four peptides, niacinamide and ectoin. These last two ingredients reduce redness and support the skin barrier. Overall, the formula deeply penetrates skin by reducing the size of water molecules, improving the way the ingredients get through.

In a four week clinical study conducted on 34 subjects aged 36 to 64 years old, the brand found 88 percent saw “more glowing skin” in one week, 91 percent said “skin feels more lifted, firmer and more hydrated” and just two weeks, and 88 percent saw “visibly filled and fewer lines and wrinkles” in four weeks.

Whether you want your fine lines to improve or your skin to look overall more plump and healthy, it’s worth giving DermInfusions Fill + Repair Serum a shot. I’ve personally been using it for a few weeks and although my wrinkles weren’t very pronounced to begin with, I do feel more hydrated and glowy. Even better, my sensitive, acne-prone skin is hydrated without a breakout to be seen. That’s not easy to accomplish. Head to Sephora to try it now.