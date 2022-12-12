This Injectable-Mirroring Cream ‘Gives Results So Fast,’ Shoppers Are Claiming to Look ‘Years Younger’ After Application

Scroll To See More Images

It seems like we’re in the midst of an injectables boom—everyone across social media to people within my circles are scheduling regular visits to plastic surgeons. But if you’re not ready to take the plunge yourself (I know I’m not), certain skincare products out there can give you near-identical results. At least that’s what Dr. Brandt’s Needles No More Wrinkle Smoothing Cream claims; the at-home topical solution “mirrors the effects of wrinkle relaxing injectables,” according to the brand, and it happens to be 40 percent off during a sitewide holiday sale right now.

This isn’t just your average anti-aging cream—the formula instantly smoothes expression lines while firming areas experiencing a loss of elasticity. You’ll be able to see a visible difference an hour post-application, the effects of which last all day, per reviewers. While it does instantly tighten the skin for everyday benefits, it also tackles long-term concerns by preventing wrinkles and fine lines from forming down the line, particularly around the mouth, the eyes and the forehead.

For a limited time, you can get the cream for $53 (originally $89) with the code HOLIDAYS40. The code extends across the entire site, so take full advantage of scooping several of Dr. Brandt’s targeted treatments for less while you can.

Dr. Brandt’s Needles No More Wrinkle Smoothing Cream

If you need further convincing that your regimen might need this cream, see what all the reviewers are raving about.

“It really does what it advertises,” wrote one shopper who claims their skin “looks 10 years younger” after applying the cream. “I use it first thing in the morning after washing my face, wait 5 minutes and put on moisturizer. The wrinkle smoothing effect lasts all day. I won’t leave the house without it.”

“It actually does what it says it should do,” echoed a second shopper. “I especially love the fact that I see results instantly. I have been spending a fortune for years on anything anti-wrinkle, anti-aging, ‘supposed to make you look younger instantly’ and nothing has given me the results so well and so fast as this product did.”

Fans can thank the cream’s blend of potent ingredients, including lactic and glycolic acid, neuropeptides, magnesium, adenosine and the brand’s tri-blend skin smoother. The combination is a beast in aiding collagen production and surging the skin with relaxing ingredients to minimize the look of fine lines while softening their appearance permanently overtime.

If this product sounds intriguing to you, don’t wait to jump on this rare offer. Use code HOLIDAYS40 at checkout to save 40 percent on bestsellers, including those down below.

Needles No More Baggage Eye Cream

This fast-acting eye cream instantly tightens fine lines and brightens dark circles for a wide-awake, youthful-looking appearance.

Bright This Way Dark Spots No More

This lightweight gel works to fade dark spots, age spots, sunspots, melasma and post-acne marks on all skin tones.