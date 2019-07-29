This Celebrity Favorite Brand is Coming to Sephora and You’ll Be Obsessed

When you hear that Emma Roberts, Jaime King and Gigi Hadid all use a certain skincare brand, you’re probably going to wonder what it’s all about. Well, with Dr. Barbara Strum’s products coming to Sephora, you’re about to find out. The brand is currently sold at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and Blue Mercury (to name a few) but those who love to rack up Sephora points will be excited Dr. Strum decided to partner with the retail giant. “We are exiting the era of marketing-based skincare and entering the era of performance-based skincare,” Dr. Sturm said in a statement. “I chose to partner with Sephora both because of their broad ability to communicate with increasingly savvy consumers in the United States and their commitment to educating the public. As a female founder and doctor, I am impressed by Sephora’s promotion of female empowerment and embrace of the individuality and diverse skincare needs of every consumer.”

Dr. Sturm’s luxe products are known to be anti-aging powerhouses. She is the woman behind the “vampire facial,” after all. While not cheap—prices run from about $55 for a lip balm to $350 for an anti-aging serum—her line is known for its innovative formulas backed by science. She’s all about avoiding inflammation and gently healing the skin, both from the outside with her products and from the inside with her supplements. It’s simple but effective skincare.

If you’re not familiar with Dr. Sturm, Sephora is going to help change that. The brand launches on Sephora’s website August 8 and Dr. Sturm will be online answering questions about formulas and her own background. She’ll also be headlining Sephoria: House of Beauty event in Los Angeles with a skincare Masterclass. Then in September, the brand launches in select locations in San Francisco, San Diego, New York City and Miami, followed by Los Angeles in November. Get ready to be a Dr. Sturm stan in no time.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.