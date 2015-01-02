Want to Shape Up in 2015? Download Our Awesome Fitness Calendar!

So, 2015 has officially arrived and if you’re anything like us, you’ve made a whole list of resolutions that include adopting a slew of healthy habits and working out daily. And if you’re also like us, you know that after the first couple of days, this is really hard to keep up. Well, we’re here to help. All month, we’re bringing you one targeted move each day, every day, for the next 31 days so that you can build up your own customized routine to the perfect body.

Our dream physique is long, lean, and toned and our dream workout scenario is one that we can do at home with minimal to zero equipment. To accomplish that, we enlisted the skills of Andrea Rogers, fitness guru and former professional dancer (she’s toured with Enrique Iglesias and Aaron Carter and was a principal dancer at Disney! ). Her customized method Xtend Barre grew out of the leg-lengthening, butt-toning fusion of pilates, ballet, and barre, and has developed an international cult following from celebs like Natalie Portman.

She even tones the body of swimsuit model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition mainstay Julie Henderson, who came into our office to demonstrate each of the 30 Rogers-designed moves.

We’ll be launching one move a day in easy-to-follow gifs so you can get to your best body from the comfort of your computer screen. Start by printing off this handy fitness calendar, and check back every day for a new move that will get you to your best body yet!

