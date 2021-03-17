Brother Vellies Is Launching Its First Hair Accessories (!) In A Cute Collab With Dove

If you’ve ever drooled over a pair of Brother Vellies shoes, bags or those now-iconic Cloud socks, well, now you can get a little piece of the action without spending half a paycheck. Designer Aurora James officially launched the Dove x Brother Vellies Beauty Retreat collection today, a line of hair products and limited-edition accessories that address breakage, hydration and a dry scalp.

Just a month ago, Aurora James launched a chic makeup bag line with Sephora Collection and it flew off the shelves. We’re expecting this one will, too. There are three collections in the line to choose from depending on your hair needs. Each has either a silk scrunchie, silk head scarf or silk pillowcase, plus Dove hair products. Each will help keep your hair smooth and breakage-free while you sleep—and look good at the same time.

We’re breaking them all down below so you can press add to cart ASAP.

Dove Hair Therapy Breakage Remedy + Silk Scrunchie

You won’t be able to resist wearing this 100 percent silk scrunchie IRL. It also comes with Dove Breakage Therapy shampoo, conditioner and leave-in treatment.

Dove Hair Therapy Dry Scalp Care + Pillowcase

The 100 percent silk pillowcase comes with Dove Dry Scalp Care shampoo, conditioner and leave-in treatment formulated with vitamin B3 to lock in moisture.

Dove Hair Therapy Hydration Spa + Silk Scarf

This chic 100 percent silk head scarf is paired with Dove Hydration Spa shampoo and conditoner formulated with hyaluronic serum

Dove Beauty Hair Therapy Breakage Remedy with Nutrient-Lock Serum Shampoo

Of course, you can grab the hair products separately, too. This shampoo is best for damaged strands.

Dove Beauty Hair Therapy Hydration Spa with Hyaluronic Serum Moisturizing Shampoo

Choose this shampoo if your hair has been feeling dry and dull.

Dove Hair Therapy Leave-On Scalp Treatment Dry Scalp Care

Sometimes it’s your scalp that feels dry more than your strands. This leave-on treatment is infused with vitamin B3 to hydrate the scalp.