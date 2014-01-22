Check Out This New Dove Project That Uses Selfies To Define Beauty

As they get older, teenage girls often become susceptible to self-esteem issues thanks to puberty, the horrors of middle and high school, and the complex (and sometimes negative) messaging they get from boys, the media, and even their own mothers. You can see teenage girls almost begin to shrink away as the pressure of all of it becomes too much of a heavy weight to bear.

Dove’s Real Beauty Campaign saw how teenage girls were damaged by negative messaging, and wanted to do something about it. So they launched the Selfie project at Monument Mountain High School in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. Selfie highlights how these young girls feel about the way they look, but it also deftly shows how the girls’ mothers transfer their own anxieties about their looks, their weight, and their beauty onto their daughters.

It’s an important lesson we all could learn from: When we say negative things about ourselves, those around us are paying attention and soaking up that negativity. For these women’s daughters, it’s painfully obvious that they are taking their mothers’ criticisms of themselves very personally.

Dove’s Selfie project took place in just one school, and one group of girls, and some critics might point out that it’s focused primarily on reinforcing the idea that women should embrace their beauty over everything else. Sure, it would be great if there was a video where young women discovered their inner smarts, but the Real Beauty campaign is Dove’s oevre, so we know by now that their messaging revolves around the connection between self-esteem and physical beauty.

Either way, this video is definitely worth a watch.