Dove Created Smell-Good Wipes That May Replace or Accompany Your Deodorant

It’s no secret that we live in a non-stop, over-scheduled, sleep-is-a-luxury kind of world. It’s a daily task to balance our careers, family, friends and self-care all in a matter of 24-hours. For this very reason, new products that are 100 percent functional–like Dove’s deodorant wipes–may as well be pure gold if they make life on-the-go a little easier.

For instance, we’ve all been caught up in the chaos of a full day’s schedule, only to realize the slightly smelly stench in the air is coming from our under-arms. And though antiperspirant–be it aluminum-based or and all-natural deodorant–can usually eliminate the smell almost immediately, carrying one in our purse isn’t always convenient.

Well, either Dove has been reading our minds or they’re just ahead of the curve, because now deodorant wipes exist. And if you ask us, we’d rather have these in our work bag than a big stick of deodorant.

First thing’s first: these packs don’t replace your morning application of deodorant, but they’ll freshen things up when you’re in a pinch. Each wipe offers odor protection that lasts all-day and can be used to touch-up your underarms, neck and chest. Plus, if you’re skeptical of the scents or odor control, you can expect the same formula used in Dove’s deodorant sticks.

I know what you’re thinking: “it’s 30 degrees outside, my morning swipes of deodorant will suffice.” Well, even with freezing temps, these wipes will definitely come in handy. Throw them in your gym bag to wipe away sweat and odor after breaking a sweat or toss them in your suitcase for your winter getaway. Perspiration doesn’t magically pause during the winter.

These are available in both male and female formulas at your local drugstore for just under $6 for a pack of 25 wipes. At such an affordable price, you’d be crazy not to try.