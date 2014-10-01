StyleCaster
Share

Beauty Buzz: Dove’s Latest Beauty Legacy Film, Anne Hathaway Covers Elle UK, and More

What's hot
StyleCaster

Beauty Buzz: Dove’s Latest Beauty Legacy Film, Anne Hathaway Covers Elle UK, and More

Augusta Falletta
by
dove beauty legacy

Image via Dove YouTube

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Dove’s latest inspirational campaign is here, and it’s all about leaving a positive legacy for the next generation. [YouTube]

2. Looking for the latest weird diet? Take a cue from LeBron James. (Yes, seriously.) [Daily Makeover]

3. Anne Hathaway is covering Elle UK in bold brows and vampy lips. What do you think of her cover look? [E!]

4. Besides sunscreen, dermatologists all agree that retinoids are necessary skin care staples. Find out why. [Huffington Post]

5. Ladies who suffer from eczema, here’s how one woman solved her issues. [POPSUGAR Beauty]

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share