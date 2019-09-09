I Want Dove Cameron’s Bubblegum Pink Hair STAT

I firmly believe everyone should try pastel hair at one point in their life. Whether it’s for an hour or a year, everyone should experience how seriously fun having pink or purple hair can be. You don’t have to go full commitment, though. Dove Cameron’s pink hair is a lesson in faking it. Cameron is in Tokyo, Japan with her new ultra-long pink strands. We’re not sure exactly what she’s there for but there’s some talk it could be promotion for Descendants 3 (especially since she’s there with co-star Booboo Stewart). We do know that fans are loving her new look—most likely, a wig— which she showed off on Instagram.

“I smile a lot more in japan. boo is always this happy,” Cameron wrote while showing off her long, wavy pink hair. Colorist Cassondra Kaeding commented with some pink hearts and one look at Kaeding’s feed shows she’s responsible for the rosy hue, using Redken hair color. Of course, Cameron’s hair was much shorter just a few weeks ago so it’s possible Kaeding dyed the faux-hair, or maybe even Cameron’s real hair and added extensions. The waves are courtesy of stylist Ruslan Nureev.

If you want to try out Cameron’s look but don’t have celebrity stylists at your disposal, you can reach for a wig or clip-in extensions. Or, if you have blonde hair or want to bleach your darker strands, you can try some temporary color. When I had pink hair, I loved using Overtone’s Pastel Pink Complete System ($47 at Overtone) to keep it fresh. I also like Manic Panic High Voltage Color in Cotton Candy Pink ($13.99 at Manic Panic).

