I’m Super Jealous of Dove Cameron’s New Lavender Hair

Disney star Dove Cameron is switching up her hair and fans think it’s because news music is on the horizon. In a series of Instagram shots, Cameron showed off new lavender hair. Considering her Descendants character, Mal, has purple hair, it’s not that crazy to think Cameron could pull it off, too. Mal is much darker and moodier with dark violet strands, and Cameron decided to go for more of a cotton candy-like hue IRL. I used to have pastel hair, both lavender and pink, and I’m totally jealous of Cameron’s new look. It’s somehow edgy and pretty at the same time and was probably easy for the natural blonde to achieve.

“SHE SAID SHE WAS GONNA HAVE PINK HAIR FOR HER MUSIC ERA SHE CAME THROUGH,” wrote one extremely excited fan on Instagram. It might be the lighting but Cameron’s hair is definitely more purple than pink, I think? Either way, most are loving the pastel look and they’re hoping it means new musical projects are coming.

Cameron also showed off a new accessory—a helix piercing. Those can hurt. She said she had a “panic induced laughing fit” over the needles.

Want to try lavender hair like Cameron’s? If you’re already blonde, it’s really easy to do yourself right in the shower. I love Overtone’s Pastel Purple Coloring Conditioner ($29 at Overtone) and Manic Panic Semi-Permanent Hair Color in Velvet Violet ($13.99 at Manic Panic). If you have darker hair, you’ll have to lighten a bit first to get to pastel but hey, there’s always wigs.

