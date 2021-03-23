Dove Cameron Swears By This Facial Toning Device To Lift & De-Puff

While it’s true celebrities get the best professional services out there, they also use products at home to keep up the glam appearance in the comfort of their own bathroom. Luckily, we can cop these items too, no matter where we live. Dove Cameron’s choice? The Foreo Bear Facially Toning Device. The micro-current treatment is FDA-cleared to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

In an interview with Glamour, Cameron says: “I use it every morning as a quick three-minute system, and it’s absolutely amazing. The device uses micro currents to bring out your cheekbones and bring up your jaw. It keeps me from looking puffy, and it wakes my face up. I’m not usually the type of person to rave about a device, but it really, really, really works.

How does it work, you ask? Well, it’s pretty freaking cool. Foreo uses an Anti-Shock System to adjust the micro-current level while you use it so there’s no discomfort. Instead, you’re getting T-Sonic pulsations to lift and contour the face. The brand recommends using the device every day for two months to see desired results. You can then cut back to about three times a week. Yes, it’s a commitment but these devices work when you’re patient.

That’s not even the only device the actress uses. At night, she also likes to use Foreo UFO ($199 at Amazon), a device that combines dermal technologies with Korean masks for a facial treatment in 90 seconds. “At night I also like to use the Foreo UFO, which gives you a little facial, essentially,” she says. “I let the serum from the mask sink into my skin and sleep with it on all night. If you can’t tell, I really love Foreo.”