Whoa—Dove Cameron Just Said Goodbye To Her Iconic Blonde Hair

Usually, we see celebrities going lighter for spring. As the temperature rises, many crave brighter hair for a sunnier feel. But not Dove Cameron. She just said goodbye to her platinum blonde mane in a low-key Instagram post. Cameron’s brown hair has almost a million likes and comments from famous friends. Though, most are commenting on her flawless, makeup-free skin.

Hairstylist Clayton Hawkins, who may or may not be responsible for Cameron’s new color, commenting, “Leak the song and skincare regimen.” Cameron is in the studio putting the “finishing touches” on her new music. But that’s not all that’s coming down the pipeline. The new, darker hue could be for her big new gig as Bubbles in the live-action “Powerpuff Girls” series. She’s set to star alongside Chloe Bennet and Yana Perrault on the CW show.

According to Variety, the character of Bubbles has a sweet-girl, charming disposition. It sounds like the perfect role for Cameron.

Stars are switching up their hair left and right lately. But most are going for bolder and brighter. Just look at Sarah Hyland’s new copper hair that has everyone wanting to go to the red side. Even Gigi Hadid just went ginger to open and close the Versace show.

Other celebrities are taking this time at home to really have fun with colorful shades of blue and pink. Hilary Duff recently went bright blue—but not because she knows she’s having a boy. The pregnant star made it clear she’s just playing with new hair colors. These shades are a lot easier and safer to play with than going from blonde to brown, which is a big commitment. It looks like Cameron’s hair is here to stay—at least until the next big project.