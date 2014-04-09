StyleCaster
Beauty Buzz: Doutzen Kroes Announced New Face of Calvin Klein, How to Remove Hair Chalk, More

Beauty Buzz: Doutzen Kroes Announced New Face of Calvin Klein, How to Remove Hair Chalk, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Mindy Kaling is the latest celebrity to get bangs and her friend Zooey Deschanel must be rubbing off on her because they look amazing. [People Style Watch]

2. Doutzen Kroes has just announced on Instagram that she’s the face of Calvin Klein’s upcoming new scent, Reveal, out in September. [Instagram]

3. Headed somewhere? Check out these “grab and go” products for when you’re always on the run. [Daily Makeover]

4. Working on filling in your eyebrows? You need to know how to use a brow brush. [The Beauty Department]

5. You may know how to use hair chalk, but do you know how to remove it? [Byrdie]

