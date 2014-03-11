The Top 15 Cities Where Douchebags Live, According to New Research

Here’s a study all womankind needs to see as soon as humanly possible. Actual, numbers-based research has emerged documenting which American cities are currently swarming with the highest number of douchebags. The results: absolutely fascinating.

The research, conducted by real estate site Estately, looked at the 100 most populated cities in America, analyzing the Facebook “likes” of the men in those cities. The towns with the highest percentage of dudes who”liked” the following “douchey” things on their Facebook pages found themselves in the top 15: Nickelback, Monster Energy, Axe, Ed Hardy, Vin Diesel, Chris Brown, Tosh.0, Mixed Martial Arts, Bluetooth, and Dane Cook.

And (drum roll please!) the cities that made the list are…

15. Anaheim, California

14. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

13. Bakersfield, California

12. Wichita, Kansas

11. Tucson, Arizona

10. Norfolk, Virginia

9. Toledo, Ohio

8. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

7. Colorado Springs, Colorado

6. Glendale, Arizona

5. Corpus Christi, Texas

4. Aurora, Colorado

3. San Antonio, Texas

2. El Paso, Texas

1. Laredo, Texas

There you have it, ladies. If you want to maximize the space between yourself and most of America’s douchebags, steer very clear of Colorado and Texas. Oh, and probably newly delinquent Justin Bieber as well.