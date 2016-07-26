The Real Way You Should Be Double Shampooing

For years, we were told to lather, rinse, repeat. And then for a few more years, we were all told it was one big lie constructed by the hair-care industry to sell more shampoo. After we busted that myth—double shampooing is totally necessary, which is good because I do it compulsively anyway—we come to a fork in the road. Can’t you just double shampoo by washing with the same shampoo twice? As turns out, nope.
“The use of two different shampoos for this double-wash has a lot of merit,” says cosmetic chemist Jim Hammer. “It allows us to first strip away the dirt, scalp oils, and leftover product residue, and then use a specialty shampoo to deliver additional performance benefits.”
And hairstylist DJ Quintero agreed: “Double shamps aren’t just aren’t just for the experimental,” he said. (And now from this moment forward, I will refer to the process of washing your hair twice in succession exclusively as “double shamps.”) “Many—if not most—people benefit from using two different shampoos because most people have combination hair.”
But, as is true for all product cocktailing, it can go really wrong, really fast. Ahead, Quintero breaks down the best double-shamps formulas depending on your hair type. It’s sort of like math, but easier.
For Fine/Limp Hair
Get rid of any product residue weighing your hair down with Grown Alchemist's clarifying shampoo, then switch to a volumizing pick like this one from Jen Atkin's cult-favorite line.
Grown Alchemist Detox Shampoo, $49; at Grown Alchemist. Ouai Volume Shampoo, $30; at Net-a-Porter
For Curly/Dry Hair
Start with a gentle curl cleanser like a low- or no-poo, then follow with a moisturizing pick. Make sure you're lathering up as little as possible.
Devacurl Low-Poo Original Mild Lather Cleanser, $44; at Ulta. Ouidad Curl Quencher Moisturizing Shampoo, $18; at Sephora
Damaged Hair
In a word, your hair is thirsty. Nourish it with moisturizing ingredients like prickly pear oil and tamarind seed extract—and then lay off the heat for a minute.
Christophe Robin Regenerating Shampoo with Prickly Pear Oil, $40; at Sephora. Ouai Repair Shampoo, $26; at Sephora
Oily Hair
Start with a clarifying shampoo, then follow with something revitalizing like this Leonor Greyl pick, Quintero says.
Neutrogena Anti-Residue Shampoo, $6.49; at Neutrogena. Leonor Greyl Huile De Germe De Ble, $45; at Dermstore
Platinum Hair
Start with a sulfate-free shampoo like this Klorane pick, then finish with a silver shampoo to keep your color from turning brassy.
Klorane Shampoo with Centaury, $15; at Klorane. Sachajuan Silver Shampoo, $31; at Need Supply
For Color-Treated Hair
For hair that's not platinum, start with a color-preserving shampoo, and follow with a color-depositing shampoo to keep hair from looking porous and weak.
Kiehl’s Sunflower Color Preserving Shampoo, $30; at Nordstrom. Color-Depositing: Kerastase Chroma Captive Colour Radia, $33; at Drugstore.com