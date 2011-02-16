Double Duty Beauty

Everyone wants the perfect tan for the summer but it seems the only way to achieve this healthy glow is at the cost of the sun’s damaging rays, right?

Your summer goal might have gotten easier, brought to you by none other than Tarte (known more for their cheek stain than anything else.) Called CelluFIGHT, the cream gradually tans all skin tones, but it also works overtime to fight cellulite, improve skin’s elasticity, and firm you up. CelluFIGHT is a must-have this summer because it is enhanced with plant and bio-nutrient extracts that boost cellular metabolism, while shedding excess fat tissue.

If you’re still reaching for that tanning oil, this product is also clinically proven to immediately reduce the appearance of the “orange peel” effect, more commonly known as “dimpling,” and firm up those problem areas in as little as eight weeks.

Ditch the sun’s damaging rays this summer and do something good for your skin!

Tarte CelluFIGHT, $40, Sephora.com