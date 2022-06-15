These $8 Bestselling Acne Dots Work So Well on My Skin, It’s Grossly Satisfyingly

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Despite my best efforts to keep a dedicated skincare regimen and a healthy diet, my skin always has a mind of its own. I’ve tried my fair share of solutions to avoid breakouts at all costs, from frequently changing my pillow cases to washing my makeup brushes, but monstrous sized (I’m talking painful) blemishes still appear. While I may not have cracked the code on keeping them permanently at bay yet, I have discovered a fast-acting hack that takes care of my worst ones in just a matter of hours.

You’ve likely heard the term ‘pimple patch’ by now—acne-focused brands like Peace Out Skincare have helped make the treatment famous across all areas of the Internet. Hydrocolloid patches are essentially like a band-aid for your zits, and trust me when I say, they really do perform miracles in a flash. I’ve tried plenty of the versions out there, and while I’ve been a fan of most (and not a fan of some), there’s one brand in particular that has yet to disappoint.

As a former beauty writer and current shopping editor, I don’t throw this term around often, but Dots for Spots Acne Pimple Patches are my holy-grail. The one-step solution is a foolproof way of targeting nasty blemishes; it creates a hydrating environment for your breakouts to effectively heal safely, sans the irritation and scarring that comes with popping them on your own—and the results are honestly grossly satisfying. Plus, the ultra-thin and translucent design means you can wear them both day and night, indoors or outdoors (I’ve worn mine to the gym.)

For the best results, the brand recommends wearing them for at least six hours—putting them on before bed is my go-to—or until the clear patch visibly turns white, flagging that all impurities have been absorbed. And you can rest assured that your skin isn’t taking in any harmful ingredients during the process; the dots are vegan, non-irritating, and fragrance, alcohol, paraben and phthalate free, so even those with the most sensitive skin (hand raised) can use them.

I’m not the only one who has leaned on the patches to save myself from the embarrassment of having a massive breakout front and center. With over 17,000 five-star ratings, Amazon shoppers agree: They just can’t be beat.

“They help me keep my fingers off a bump, and let it heal. I noticed the difference in one day. These are genius,” wrote one reviewer.

“I’ve used hundreds of bandaids. The only good ones are too expensive. These are absolutely perfect and not an arm and a leg in cost,” said another. “They stick to my skin and stay so well… Which is very hard to find.”

A third raved: “These are a miracle! Put them on emerging pimples and they suck out all the nasty overnight! Too bad I only found them at 71! I would have loved these at 16!”

Pick up a pack of 24 patches for $8 right now while there’s a 20 percent off coupon available. Though, you might as well splurge for the 60-pack for only $5 more.