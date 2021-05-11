Nyma Tang Just Helped Create The Perfect Nude & Bright Lipsticks For Dark Skin Tones

It’s hard to believe in 2021, some beauty brands still think “nude” means tan. You see it when there’s a nude lipstick launch and the deepest color is caramel or a new foundation is released with 10 shades of light-to-medium. That’s how the Dose of Colors x Nyma Tang collaboration came about. The partnership is two years in the making, starting with a nude lipstick (and liner, gloss, etc.) to flatter Tang’s skin tone. From the idea of the nude lip set, came the creation of the perfect coral set for anyone with a love for brights, like the blogger herself. The results? Two lip kits you’ll wear all year round.

Back in 2017, Tang burst onto the YouTube scene with a video series that had everyone talking and brands shaking. In The Darkest Shade, Tang tested various makeup brands’ deepest shades in products such as foundation and contour to see if they’re could match people with dark skin tones. It did not always go well. Not only could she not find her shade in many brands, she often had to go to three or four store locations to even get one that’s close.

Since the launch of her series, brands have done better but there’s still a ways to go. For Tang, she’s become one of the top beauty experts in the YouTube community. In 2018, she launched a red lipstick with M.A.C. and she’s since surpassed one million subscribers. This Dose of Colors collab is a huge opportunity for Tang to reach even more of her fans.

“It was important for me to reach everyone with these lip sets. As someone who has always struggled to find a nude to fit me, a liner to fit me, I wanted a full lip set that would close the gaps,” Tang said in a statement provided to STYLECASTER. “It started off as an idea for a liquid matte lipstick and liner with Dose of Colors, but as we got to formulating, I thought ‘Well, what about the people that want a gloss in this shade?’ Then we went even further and decided to include a classic lipstick in a bullet component for the consumer wanting a classic lip formula in these shades of nude.”

Anna Petrosian, founder and CCO of Dose of Colors, has had her eyes on Tang for a while. “Partnering with Nyma Tang was a long-time goal of the brand,” Petrosian said in a statement. “For 2+ years we worked to make sure these were the Nyma Tang lip sets just as she dreamt them up. The tide is turning and I’m so glad this collab is the catalyst. And here they are; the sets we knew you needed.”

“The beauty industry is about to see that we can speak to all consumers, all demographics and all skin tones. We have the capabilities and resources to make products for everyone,” added Carlos SanMiguel, Director of Influencer Marketing & Talent Relations.

Both lip kits launch May 12 and we have a feeling they’ll go fast. Mark your calendars and shop each, below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Nyma’s Nude Lip Set

With Lip Liner in Chocolate Chip (a black-brown), Lip Gloss in E-Jen (a cocoa-brown), Liquid Matte Lipstick in Like to See It (a deep brown) and Classic Lipstick in Penny (a cool brown.)

Nyma’s Coral Lip Set

With Lip Liner in Amber-ish (a bright orange), Lip Gloss in Sequins (a clear base with copper and orange reflects), Liquid Matte Lipstick in Zoey (a burnt orange) and Classic Lipstick in Beau (a bright burnt orange).