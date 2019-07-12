Dose of Colors Is Finally Launching Foundation and We Have All the Details

You already know LA-based beauty brand Dose of Colors to hawk high-quality eyeshadows, lipsticks and highlighters in trendy shades and finishes. But in the almost seven years since it launched, the brand never released a complexion product—until now. Meet Your Hue is a lightweight, natural-matte foundation available in 42 shades. “Color, comfort and versatility have always been at the core of Dose of Colors. The inclusive shade range of forty-two was solidified after finding that different olive and yellow tones were missing in a collection of thirty-six,” founder Anna Petrosian said in a statement. “We’ve been developing this product for over a year, testing each shade myself and perfecting each detail. I’m very excited for everyone to try it.”

The vegan, cruelty-free formula was also made without talc and parabens. It’s especially great for those with sensitivities to scents (like me) as it’s also free of any fragrances. It even delivers a blurring effect which can help reduce the appearance of fine lines and uneven textures.

The 42 shades are divided up into six different shade categories: Fair, Light, Light-Medium, Medium-Tan, Dark and Deep.

To help you apply and blend the new foundation, Dose of Colors is also launching its own sponge, the Seamless Beauty Sponge. The flat-bottom, tear-drop shape helps you create a seamless finish.

Meet Your Hue foundation retails for $36 and the Seamless Beauty Sponge for $15. Both will be available July 17 on the Dose of Colors website, and August 4 on Ulta’s site.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.