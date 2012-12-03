Dos and Don’ts of Holiday Makeup Inspired by Celebrities

If you have a list of holiday parties and early invites for New Year’s Eve, you may be tempted to bring out your glitter and other festive makeup. While this time of year is great for playing around with fun trends, it is easy to take it overboard. You can bring out your inner glitter child when you’re playing dress-up at home, but when you’re ready to step outside, keep it minimal.

Metallics, glitter, and dark lips are gorgeous trends this season, but don’t do them all at once. Keep your regular beauty look but update it with a touch of sparkle for any holiday party or night out. If you normally do a matte smokey eye, change it up with metallic eyeshadow or add tiny rhinestones to the outer corners of your eye if you really want to sparkle. Check out the slideshow to see celebrities wearing dos and don’ts of holiday makeup so you can avoid any beauty faux pas while still embracing these fun trends.