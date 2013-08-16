Dorm Beauty Essentials: Must-Haves For Your Shower Caddy

There are a few things about living in the dorms at school that are awesome, but community showers aren’t usually one of them, particularly the dragging of your belongings back and forth. This means that you’ve got to have whatever you’ll need with you, which leads to one great college need: a well-stocked shower caddy.

We’ve rounded up all of our absolute must-haves for the grand trip down the hall, packed with our favorite, must-have-beauty essentials. From razors to shower caps to washcloths, and the actual shower caddy itself, prepare to be prepared with the best shower caddy ever.

More From Beauty High:

Top Makeup Artists Give Tips For Your Best Back-to-School Makeup Ever

Back-to-School Beauty: 10 Items For Your Shopping List

50 Celebrity Inspired Back-to-School Beauty Looks to Try This Fall