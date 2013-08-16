Dorm Beauty Essentials: Must-Haves For Your Shower Caddy

There are a few things about living in the dorms at school that are awesome, but community showers aren’t usually one of them, particularly the dragging of your belongings back and forth. This means that you’ve got to have whatever you’ll need with you, which leads to one great college need: a well-stocked shower caddy.
We’ve rounded up all of our absolute must-haves for the grand trip down the hall, packed with our favorite, must-have-beauty essentials. From razors to shower caps to washcloths, and the actual shower caddy itself, prepare to be prepared with the best shower caddy ever.
More From Beauty High:
Top Makeup Artists Give Tips For Your Best Back-to-School Makeup Ever
Back-to-School Beauty: 10 Items For Your Shopping List
50 Celebrity Inspired Back-to-School Beauty Looks to Try This Fall
Make sure you're all set for college with the perfectly filled shower caddy.
You'll need a decent shower caddy to carry all your essentials, so why not make it cute as possible? This dotted version comes in gorgeous colors and holds all the essentials a beauty-loving lady needs.
PB Teen Mini Dot Shower Caddies, $24, pbteen.com
We hate to do laundry as much as the next girl, but a clean washcloth is a must to keep your skin from clogging up with dirt and bacteria. Buying a pack of washcloths means you can get a fresh one every couple of days without more laundry, and, at this price, buy at least four.
Target Room Essentials 8-Pack Washcloths, $4, target.com
A good body scrub is essential to slough off dead, dull skin (and it's such a great stress reliever). Packed with shea butter, sweet almond oil, sea salt, and sugar, it will smooth and soothe your skin until it's unbelievably soft and touchable.
Soap & Glory Flake Away Body Polish, $20, sephora.com
We believe in economy-sized versions of nourishing body washes like this one. Packed with skin-nourishing vitamin E and vine-ripened black currant for healthy skin tone and texture, we love that it will give you at least a semester of usage before you're back for more.
H2O Plus Sparkling Currant Shower and Bath Gel Jumbo, $24, h2oplus.com
Lack of time and space in your shower caddy means everything had better work overtime, so nab this double-duty beauty essential that's a close-shaving razor and bikini trimmer, all in one.
Schick Quattro for Women Trim Style Razor and Bikini Trimmer, $10.99, drugstore.com
A great moisturizing shave gel will help make shaving smoother and easier, and will leave your skin soft and hydrated. Which means that, as tempting as it can be, it's still a great idea to shave your legs, even if you're going to class in your pajamas.
Skintimate Signature Scents Raspberry Rain Moisturizing Shave Gel, $3.79, drugstore.com
This deep cleansing cream is amazing for all sorts of skin-loving uses, from soothing wind and sunburn to helping clear clogged pores and avoid serious breakouts. It's a must after an all-night pizza party.
Noxzema The Original Deep Cleansing Cream, $4.99, ulta.com
Sometimes, the alarm and a cup of coffee isn't enough to pry your eyes open. Try this skin-softening body wash with the crisp scent of grapefruit to help soften your skin and snap you awake.
Bliss Grapefruit + Aloe Soapy Suds Body Wash & Bubbling Bath, $18, sephora.com
Who has time for frizz? Not you, that's who, so be sure to keep this frizz-busting, moisturizing shampoo and conditioner duo handy to keep your strands smooth and behaving so you can worry about other, more important things (like acing that test).
Living Proof No-Frizz Shampoo and Conditioner, $24 each, sephora.com
Your class load may be stressful, but don't let your hair be as frazzled as your nerves. This deep repairing mask is perfect for smoothing stressed-out strands and repairing from scalp to ends, leaving you with soothed, smooth strands.
Clear Scalp & Hair Therapy Damage & Color Repair Deep Nourishing Treatment Mask, $5.39, soap.com
We love a good hydrating shampoo and conditioner to combat the rigors of air pollution and crazy weather. This nourishing shampoo and conditioner are packed with real Moroccan argan oil, which leaves strands strong, hydrated and oh-so-soft without weighing them down.
Suave Moroccan Infusion Shine Shampoo and Conditioner, $5.99 each, soap.com
Locking in moisture while your skin is wet is one of the great keys to soft, hydrated skin. This in-shower lotion does just that, sealing in moisture on wet skin. Let your skin air dry for amazing results.
Olay Quench In-Shower Body Lotion, $6.99, drugstore.com
A good, strong antiperspirant/deodorant combination is a dorm shower caddy essential. This one offers great protection against odor and wetness with an added bonus: it helps even the skin tone under your arms.
Dove Clear Tone Skin Renew Antiperspirant & Deodorant, $4.79, walgreens.com
Let's just say that you're not in the mood to get your hair wet. In that case, a good waterproof shower cap is a vital essential, and none are more perfect than this one, created by blow drying experts who know how to protect a good blowout.
Blow Pro The Perfect Shower Cap, $18, ulta.com
Racing around campus all day and night is murder on your feet and, as a result, callouses can appear. Use this foot file on your damp feet after your shower and marvel at the smooth results.
Deborah Lippmann Foot Fetish File, $38, nordstrom.com