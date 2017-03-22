The Hilarious Reason You Should NEVER Wear Highlighter For a Driver’s License Photo

OK we admit it: We’re kind of obsessed with highlighter. We blame the Kardashians, but we can’t get over the way it makes us look like a beautiful disco ball—in a good way. Which means there’s really no such thing as wearing too much, right? Wrong. Before you scoff at us and cling to your favorite highlighter with a death-grip, you have to see this hilarious photo proving why you definitely don’t want to wear it in your driver’s license photo.

We couldn’t help but laugh at this hilariously relatable makeup #fail. Beauty Youtuber and highlighter lover Bretman Rock posted this pic on his Instagram with a warning to us all: “Don’t ever wear too much Highlighter when you take your Drivers License you’ll look a hot shiny mess 🙈 can you believe I thought I looked cute and killing it.” Argh. Turns out there are certain situations when more is more isn’t the answer. Unfortunately for us, we can’t exactly choose perfect lighting and two VSCO filters when we get our driver’s license pics taken, so we’ll have to save the next-level glowy look for Instagram and wear a matte powder, like Urban Decay’s De-Slick Mattifying Powder, instead. As if we needed another reason to hate the DMV.